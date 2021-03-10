Polling peaceful in the district, says Collector

District Collector and District Election Authority V. Vinay Chand has said that the polling is peaceful in the district.
The Collector visited the polling stations at Dabagardens, MVP Colony and P.M. Palem in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, and gave directions to the polling officials to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.
Later speaking to newsmen, who met him at Little Angels School, MVP Colony, Mr. Vinay Chand said that the polling began on a brisk note at Elamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities in the district. It, however, began at a slow pace in the city. He said that it would pick up momentum after lunch. He said that the last voter, who takes his/her place in queue at the polling station by 5 p.m., would be allowed to cast his vote, irrespective of the time for completion of the voting process.
Replying to queries, he said that those who drop chits in the ballot boxes, other than the ballot paper, would be liable for punishment. Use of cellphones within 100 metres of polling stations was banned, he said.
