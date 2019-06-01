Poll campaign led to spurt in swine flu cases, say officials

There has been a severe rise in swine flu cases in Visakhapatnam district, in this year. What is more worrying is that many cases are being reported from the urban limits rather than the semi-urban or Agency areas.

According to District Medical & Health Officer S. Tirupathi Rao, the number of swine flu cases reported this year in the district till May 30, is around 160.

Last year in the same period the cases were just around 40 reflecting four-time increase, he told The Hindu.

A senior officer from the Health Department said that during the election period due to massive campaigns and public meetings, H1N1 virus spread very easily.

“A swine flu patient need to be isolated. If he moves in public, then there is a chance of the virus spreading easily. Moreover, the humid conditions since the last one month was favourable for spread of viral diseases,” said an officer from Health Department.

Suggesting measures to check the spread of the virus, the health officials said people should cover their nose and mouth whenever they go out and wash their hands often with soap without fail.

Malaria and dengue

According to the health officials, cases of the vector-borne diseases, malaria and dengue, have seen a drop compared to previous years.

In case of malaria, around 210 to 250 cases have been reported this year, while during the same period last year, it was over 500. Meanwhile, in the case of dengue, total cases this year is just 29, which is also low compared to last year.

“Among the total malaria cases, number of cases are reported from Agency, as many are unaware of cleanliness and proper sanitation. The health department has conducted first round of spraying to kill larvae in and around 2,500 villages in Agency areas,” said Dr. Tirupathi Rao.

The DMHO also said that as number of swine flu and malaria cases are also reported from the city limits. In coordination with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), door-to-door surveillance programmes, preventing breeding of mosquitoes, checking whether there is any stagnant water near households and fogging operations are being conducted, he said.