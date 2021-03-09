Poll campaign helps folk artistes come out of red

Harish Gilai

09 March 2021 01:05 IST

Hit by the lockdown, they had been facing problems for the last one year

Thanks to the campaigning conducted for panchayat and municipal elections, dhol drummers, folk artistes, DJs and orchestra bands from the city, who were hit by COVID-19, made some money. Political parties and candidates hired them for campaigning to reach out to voters.

K. Raju and his team, who were performing ‘Puli Veshalu’ at Ramalayam Street, Isukathota, during the Telugu Desam Party election campaigning, said that they charge ₹15,000 per day for a group of four persons. “Unlike other performances, ‘Puli Veshalu’ is unique. People of all ages enthusiastically watch it and many gift money after being impressed by our performance. We keep the voters engaged till the leaders arrive,” he added. Vasudeva Rao, a drummer, said that they charge about ₹6,000 per day for ‘Dhol’. He said that their China Waltair-based company provide Dhol, ‘teenmar’, ‘Puli Veshalu’, DJ and even folk dances based on the requirement of the customers. “Yes the demand was good, during this election season. Apart from the charges, the party workers provide food and water for the artists. We provide some good entertainment to the crowd,” he said. There is a very good demand for DJ groups compared to other entertainment programmes and they also charge higher. The party workers have been hiring these groups to attract young voters. The DJs play remix songs of political parties to attract the youth.

Advertising

Advertising

The artists say that due to restrictions on marriages, public gatherings and even other celebrations in the view of COVID-19, most of them had to suffer financially with no work at all. Many of the artists had to take loans for survival, they say.

“Even during the second half of the year, there were not many bookings. The elections have helped us to come out of the red to a certain extent. After these polls, we have to await bookings for marriage season this summer,” said Manoj Kumar, a DJ, during an election campaign at Peda Jalaripeta.

Some of the corporator candidates are also hiring auto-rickshaw drivers for campaigning. The auto-rickshaw drivers ply along the colonies playing songs of the political party and seeking votes. For this, the party workers provide fuel and pay some money to the drivers.