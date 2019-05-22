Political parties gear up for celebrations

As the declaration of poll results nears, political parties are stocking up liquor and fire crackers for the celebrations. Flower sellers in the city say that they have received good orders from candidates contesting from various constituencies.

According to sources, number of candidates of a certain political party had stocked up liquor well in advance and that is why the Excise Department has not seen any increase in the sales in the last few days.

‘Liquor stocked up’

“The liquor was stocked keeping four occasions in view– nomination day, campaigning, polling day and results day. Hours before the poll results, the stocked liquor would reach the candidates at any cost and those will be distributed among party offices, wards and etc after results,” a worker of a major party said.

Meanwhile, number of political leaders have placed orders for crackers with outlets and sources said mostly with the illegal ones in Anakapalle, Sabbavaram, Nakkapalle, Narsipatnam, and a few other mandals.

Several political party leaders from Anakapalle, Narsipatnam, Gajuwaka have ordered various crackers such as ‘thousand walas’, ‘rockets’ and others worth more than ₹20,000 each.

Some candidates are said to have stocked up firecrackers last week itself.

The flowers sellers from Akkayyapalem, Anandapuram, Poorna Market, Peda Gantyada and several other areas in the city have been receiving orders from political parties.

“I have been receiving at least one order of 50 kg flower daily since the last few days,” S. Raju, a flower seller said.

Police permission

It is also learnt that the police have not accorded permissions for rallies or programmes after poll results are declared.

Given the scenario, political party orkers are said to be planning to celebrate at their respective party offices itself.