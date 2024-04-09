Political parties celebrate Ugadi in a grand manner in Visakhapatnam

April 09, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Telugu New Year Day, Ugadi, was celebrated in a grand manner by various political parties in the city on Tuesday. Distribution of ‘Ugadi pachhadi’ and ‘panchanga sravanam’ marked the celebrations as the contestants are keen to know what is in store for them in the year ahead.

The Ugadi celebrations, at the YSRCP office at Yendada, were organised under the aegis of the party’s cultural wing zonal in-charge Vankayala Maruthi Prasad. YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, Mahila wing president Varudhu Kalyani, State general secretary G. Ravi Reddy, Executive Council Member of Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, Pedada Ramani Kumari, party leaders Nadimpalli Krishnam Raju, Boni Sivaramakrishna, K. Ramanna Patrudu and Yuvasri were among those who participated.

Reading out the almanac predictions, the priests said that YSRCP would return to power in the State and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would become the Chief Minister again.

In the Ugadi celebrations held at the TDP office in the city, TDP district president and south constituency in-charge Gandi Babji said the ‘Krodhi nama samvatsaram’ would show its ire on Mr. Jagan and expressed the hope that the new government would be formed by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He expressed optimism that the State would develop on all fronts after Mr. Naidu becomes the Chief Minister again. Priests conducted ‘panchanga sravanam’ followed by distribution of ‘Ugadi pachhadi’ and distribution of sweets to the gathering.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, party general secretary Polamarasetty Srinivasa Rao and Telugu Nadu Student Federation president M. Pranava Gopal were among those who participated.

Telugu Mahila senior leaders K. Appalanarasamma, M. Prameela Rao, Kamakshamma and Aripaka Kondamma were felicitated on the occasion.