Political leaders, trade unions criticise ‘vindictive’ attitude against striking Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh

January 22, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of the Left parties and trade unions met the in-charge District Collector K.S. Viswanathan on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking an immediate stoppage of the use of alleged repressionary measures against Anganwadi workers and holding of discussions with the union leaders on their demands.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu, 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao, CPI(M) district secretary M. Pydiraju, CPI-ML (New Democracy) secretary Y. Kondayya, SUCI leader Govindarajulu, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC leader G.S. Atchyutha Rao, INTUC leader K. Eswara Rao and IFTU leader P. Lakshmi were among those who met the in- charge Collector.

The leaders deplored the action of the YSRCP government in failing to honour its election promises made to the Anganwadi workers and its alleged adamant attitude towards the workers, who have been on an indefinite strike for the past 42 days in support of their demands. They also criticised the action of the government in invoking ESMA on the Anganwadi workers, threatening to terminate their jobs and issue of show cause notices.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also condemned the alleged arrest of leaders at various places in the State on Monday as they were going to meet the Collectors to submit memoranda in support of the striking Anganwadi workers. They condemned the arrest of Anganwadi workers, who were going in buses and trains in the early hours of Monday.

They alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had inaugurated the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Vijayawada recently, had failed to protect the women Anganwadi workers. They sought an immediate halt to the repressionary measures and settling the demands of the Anganwadi workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.