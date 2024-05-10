GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political leaders ‘arrange’ transport to make people vote at their native place

They are reportedly providing breakfast, lunch, drinking water and buttermilk to voters

Published - May 10, 2024 06:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai

As the elections draw near, people residing in various places in and around the State have started to make arrangements to reach their native places to cast their votes.

While on one hand, some travel companies reportedly increased the price of tickets taking advantage of the situation, on the other hand, some political leaders are reportedly coming forward to pay the ticket charges. Some political leaders are reportedly even arranging special vehicles if there are a group of voters.

A local leader from Tekkali Assembly constituency reportedly arranged two SUVs to make sure around 15 voters, who were basically settled in Visakhapatnam, reach their village in Nandigama mandal and cast their vote on Monday. Besides, he has also reportedly provided breakfast, lunch, drinking water and buttermilk in view of heat and offered to drop the voters back if they want. Similarly, another leader from Ichchapuram Assembly constituency has reportedly booked a jeep to ferry 12 locals, who have been working in Anakapalli district. In some constituencies, the leaders are asking the voters to come to their native places at any cost and they are ready to pay the ticket price, even if it is an AC bus/train.

Arun Kumar from Gopalapatnam, a techie who works in Hyderabad, wanted to cast his vote in Visakhapatnam West constituency. On Friday, he had booked an air-conditioned sleeper bus ticket for ₹3,200 from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, which is generally double the normal price. He said that some private travel companies have been selling tickets each for even ₹5,000. “Many techies are forced to buy tickets at hefty price to cast their votes. But since voting is our right and responsibility, we are ready to spend money,” he said.

