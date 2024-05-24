ADVERTISEMENT

Political enthusiasts plan get-togethers in Visakhapatnam on June 4

Published - May 24, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

While some of them have planned their celebrations at their friends’ houses in the city, others are believed to have booked hotels and resorts in the city to chill out

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when local authorities are making elaborate arrangements with three-tier security to conduct the counting of the general elections scheduled for June 4, a section of people, especially the political enthusiasts, are preparing to stay in the Port City to experience political mood in the presence of their loved ones.

Prashant, a software employee working in an MNC in Bengaluru, says, “Actually, we, a group of friends from different parts of the State, booked a resort in Visakhapatnam on June 4. At our leisure time in our office we discuss Andhra Pradesh politics. Since Vizag is my birthplace I chose the city to celebrate. Last time I came to the city to vote, and now coming with my friends to chill.”

Exit polls

Unlike him, some others are waiting for the exit polls, which are likely to be announced after 6 p.m. on June 1. Fans of particular political parties will decide their tour plans to the city based on the outcome of the exit polls as there is likely to be some clarity on which party will come to power.

An executive of a start hotel on the Beach Road, said, “Normally we have data on the number of bookings of rooms if they are done offline, but we are helpless to talk about the number of bookings done online.”

“There are some unusual bookings on that June 4 and also some days in the next week, but we don’t know if they are related to the election results. No person or tourist writes the reason for staying in a hotel, ” says the director (operations) of another star hotel in the city.

