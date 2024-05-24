GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Political enthusiasts plan get-togethers in Visakhapatnam on June 4

While some of them have planned their celebrations at their friends’ houses in the city, others are believed to have booked hotels and resorts in the city to chill out

Published - May 24, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when local authorities are making elaborate arrangements with three-tier security to conduct the counting of the general elections scheduled for June 4, a section of people, especially the political enthusiasts, are preparing to stay in the Port City to experience political mood in the presence of their loved ones.

While some of them have planned their celebrations at their friends’ houses in the city, others are believed to have booked hotels and resorts in the city to chill out.

Prashant, a software employee working in an MNC in Bengaluru, says, “Actually, we, a group of friends from different parts of the State, booked a resort in Visakhapatnam on June 4. At our leisure time in our office we discuss Andhra Pradesh politics. Since Vizag is my birthplace I chose the city to celebrate. Last time I came to the city to vote, and now coming with my friends to chill.”

Exit polls

Unlike him, some others are waiting for the exit polls, which are likely to be announced after 6 p.m. on June 1. Fans of particular political parties will decide their tour plans to the city based on the outcome of the exit polls as there is likely to be some clarity on which party will come to power.

An executive of a start hotel on the Beach Road, said, “Normally we have data on the number of bookings of rooms if they are done offline, but we are helpless to talk about the number of bookings done online.”

“There are some unusual bookings on that June 4 and also some days in the next week, but we don’t know if they are related to the election results. No person or tourist writes the reason for staying in a hotel, ” says the director (operations) of another star hotel in the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.