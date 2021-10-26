Policy will harm interests of students, says CPI(M)

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 October 2021 00:35 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao alleged that the State government has unilaterally transferred the teachers and lecturers of aided schools and colleges to government schools and colleges.

In a statement on Monday, he alleged that the managements of these aided schools and colleges in the city were announcing that they would shut their institutions. The managements of St. Peter’s School, Sacred Heart Girls High School, St. Ann’s, AVN High School and College have announced closure and driving their students out of the premises, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

The hasty decision of the State government was making the managements of the aided schools to resort to such action, harming the interests of thousands of students, he alleged. The students of aided schools were mostly children of economically and socially backward classes. The withdrawal of aid to these schools would result in steep hike in the fee for students, he said.

He demanded that the State government withdraw the G.O. on withdrawal of aid to the aided schools and colleges and repost the transferred teachers to their original institutions. He sought that the District Minister should convene a meeting with the managements of the aided educational institutions and initiate measures for the continuation of those institutions.