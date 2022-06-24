Police visit Ayyanna’s house to serve notice, return in vain

The III Town Police, who visited the residence of TDP veteran Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli to serve a notice on him on Thursday, returned in vain after he was reportedly not at home.

The notice was issued based on a complaint lodged by Andhra University Joint Action Committee (JAC) over certain derogatory statements allegedly made by the former Minister regarding the varsity.

When the police team reached Mr. Patrudu’s house, his son Ch. Vijay informed them that his father was not at home. The police team then returned to the city, it is learnt.