Visakhapatnam: Police verifying authenticity of missing woman’s voice messages

July 28, 2022 20:03 IST

Initially feared to have drowned, she later revealed that she eloped with her boyfriend

The Visakhapatnam City Police are in the process of verifying the authenticity of the voice messages that were purportedly sent by N. Sai Priya, the 21-year-old woman who went missing from RK Beach in the city on Monday night.

On Wednesday night, the woman’s parents received voice messages from her, in which she is heard saying that she was safe and had eloped with her boyfriend, named Ravi, who she claimed to have married. On the basis of the messages, police traced the woman to Bengaluru.

In the voice messages, the woman requests her parents to leave her alone, warning that she would end her life if her parents attempted to search for her.

In his complaint to the police on Monday night, the woman’s husband said that they had gone to RK Beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary. He said his wife had disappeared all of a sudden while he was momentarily busy on his phone.

Frantic search operations were launched for the woman by the police, Coast Guard and the Navy. While it was initially feared that she must have been swept away in the sea, police later suspected that she could have fled on her own volition after there was no trace of her for two days.

Police said that the voice messages received by her parents were sent from Ravi’s mobile phone. The man reportedly works as an auto-rickshaw driver and hails from the same colony where the woman’s parents reside.

Woman’s statement needed

“As of now, the status of the police case is ‘Missing woman traced’. What now remains to be done is to verify the authenticity of the voice messages and try to obtain a first-hand statement of the woman, and we are working towards that,” said Garud Sumit Sunil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

“Once we are sure that the voice messages sent by the woman are authentic, and once she gives us a statement declaring that she is safe, other things will follow. As of now, her parents have confirmed that it is their daughter’s voice,” he said.

“The only case that can be filed now is under IPC Section 498 (Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman). But imposition of that section depends on the statement given by the woman,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, legal adviser to the Visakhapatnam City Police.

Regarding reports in a section of the media which criticised the woman for wasting government resources, senior police officials said that the search operation was taken up as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“The moment a person goes missing from a beach, the civil police inform the Marine Police of the matter who in turn inform the Coast Guard (ICG). The ICG assets that are on patrolling duty round the clock are then diverted to the location where the person was last seen,” a police officer said.

Sai Priya and her husband Srinivasa Rao got married in July 2020. . While Mr. Srinivasa Rao works at a pharmacy company in Hyderabad, Sai Priya is a homemaker and lives at their residence near NAD Junction.