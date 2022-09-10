Police urge organisers of Ganesh pandal committee to conduct immersion at the earliest in Visakhapatnam

Officials identify that the idol has developed cracks at some parts and tilted to a side

The city police have served notices on the Ganesh Pandal Utsav Committee members at Lanka Grounds in Old Gajuwaka here to take up immersion proceedings of the idol at the earliest. The police along with Roads & Buildings (R&B) officials have identified that the 89-foot-long Ganesh idol has developed cracks at some parts and has titled to a side. The police also warned the organisers that they will be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs.

As per the notice from the police, probably due to heavy rains, the idol has titled towards left, while some visible cracks have developed on the stomach as well as the trunk region of the idol. The police also said that R&B officials have inspected the idol and have noticed some deflection and structural issues on the backside of the idol.

Advising the organisers to perform immersion at the earliest, the police have also instructed them to take special measures. The police have instructed them to restrict the public to 100-foot away from the idol.

The police have also suggested to give support to the scaffolding on the rear side.

They also advised to make necessary arrangements to protect the idol from rain water.

It was learnt that the Ganesh pandal organisers though planned to perform immersion on September 18, are mulling to conduct it on Monday at around 3 p.m.