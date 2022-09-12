Police try to stop TDP leaders from running Anna Canteen in Visakhapatnam

Irked TDP activists stage a sit-in on the road and raise slogans against CM

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 12, 2022 23:15 IST

TDP activists serving food at a makeshift Anna Canteen, near the KGH, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Tension prevailed at Maharanipeta area as police tried to stop members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who had planned to run the Anna Canteen, under One Town Police Station limits, here on Monday.

Anna Canteens, which were started by the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his last tenure, were stopped by the YSR Congress Party-led government.

The city police arranged ropes and barricades to prevent the TDP leaders from entering into the makeshift Anna Canteen, which is located beside King George Hospital (KGH).

The Irked leaders staged a sit-in on the road and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The members also demanded that the government open Anna Canteens immeditely and also questioned why are they being stopped when they are trying to provide food to the poor.

Later, the TDP leaders organised a temporary Anna Canteen near the road and provided food to the public. A number of patient attendants from KGH flocked the stalls.

