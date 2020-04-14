Police to step up vigil in view of lockdown extension

With the lockdown now being extended till May 3, the police are all set to step up their vigil, especially in the containment zones.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee said that things are already in place and status quo will be maintained with additional focus on red zones.

“We are using a two-pronged strategy, one we are creating awareness on the pandemic and the efficacies of social distancing and on the other hand we are carrying out enforcement,” he said.

Till date since the lockdown has begun, the district police has booked over 30,000 cases under various heads such as MV Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

As far as enforcement in containment zones are concerned, he said that in Narsipatnam there were two COVID-19 positive cases and about 40 persons who have come in contact with them were tested. “From the date the last person tests positive, the containment will be maintained for 28 days more,” he said.

Agency areas

Tackling the Agency areas has been an area of concern for the district police, since weekly shandies have been banned.

The police are using the service of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation and ITDA to distribute essential kits comprising items such as rice, dal, sugar, salt and oil.

The police are also looking into the fatigue aspect of the force. “We are trained and motivated and we all understand that we are working for a cause. This keeps us going and to give some relaxation, we have drafted some personnel from other departments to bolster the manpower strength,” said Mr. Babujee