Police to issue licence for temporary cracker shops

Not more than 50 fire cracker shops will be permitted in one cluster, says Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2020 00:33 IST

Applications need to be submitted to the ACPs concerned before October 25

The district administration is planning to issue temporary licence for temporary fire cracker shops for the Deepavali celebrations. The city police has asked the people planning to sell cracker shops to approach them for the permission before October 25.

City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, in a release on Thursday, said applicants can directly approach the Assistant Commissioners of Police (L&O) in their jurisdiction.

Required documents

“The applicants need to submit applications, along with no objection certificates (NoCs) from fire services authorities, the GVMC, the APEPDCL, agreement for teh shops from the land owners and a licence fee of ₹500 paid through treasury challan before October 25,” said Mr. Sinha, adding that applications submitted after October 25 would not be considered.

Guidelines issued

The Police Commissioner also issued a set of guidelines

for setting up cracker shops. “The crackers should be stored in closed and secured sheds made up of non- flammable material. The sheds should be at a distance at least three meters from each other and 50 meters from public places. The shops should not face each other,” he said.

Mr. Manish said no oil lamps, gas lamps or naked bulbs should be used in the shed or within the safety distance from the sheds. Electrical lights, if used, should be fixed to the wall or ceiling. They should not be suspended by flexible wires.

Water should be stored in barrel of 200 litres and buckets filled with with dry sand at the shops. Not more than 50 shops should be permitted in one cluster, Mr. Sinha added.