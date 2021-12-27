Police to focus on overspeeding youth on New Year eve

The city traffic police are focussing on prevention of overspeeding and bike racing by youngsters during the New Year eve celebrations. While advising them against indulging in such activities, the police warn that cases will be booked against those involved in dangerous driving and violation of the norms, which may lead to cancellation of driving licences. “We are yet to receive orders from the State Government on the possible restrictions on New Year eve celebrations in view of the Omicron threat. If there are restrictions, all major roads will be closed with stoppers. If there are no restrictions, we are ready with our men with a plan of action. The only trouble we notice during the 31st eve is generally the dangerous driving by a few people,” said Additional DCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana. According to the police, bike races and rash driving are a common feature on New Year eve. A number of motorists, especially youth and college students, drive high-end vehicles in a very negligent manner, posing a risk to themselves as well as to others. A few youth indulge in races, sometime causing a risk to others. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the traffic police used to book a number of cases on racing, dangerous/rash driving on the December 31st night. “There are a few stretches like R.K Beach to Tenneti Park, Tenneti Park to Bheemili via Rushikonda, BRTS Road between Hanumanthuwaka and Simhachalam, where the racings used to be held. Most of the youth use high-end bikes. They have groups in social media to discuss about the time and venue of the race. These stretches need to be monitored,” said a senior police officer from the city.

The traffic police officials have been counselling youths, who have been caught driving in dangerous manner, in the presence of their parents. Over 500 youth were counselled during the last few months in the city. Mr. Adinarayana said that generally on December 31st eve, they would close the Telugu Thalli Flyover and keep a strict watch on Beach Road, apart from making the stretch between Park Hotel Junction and Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) as a ‘no-entry zone’ for vehicles.