Police to crack down on illegal parking

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2020 01:16 IST

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana in a release on Tuesday said that the police would impose fines for unauthorised parking on the roads as per Motor Vehicle (MV) Act from December 28. He also said that action would be also initiated against the managements of the shops, shopping malls and other commercial establishments who are asking their customers to park vehicles on roads despite having a cellar parking facility.

Mr. Adinarayana said that since the last two weeks, the city police (traffic) wing has been conducting a special drive for cellar parking. The police have been creating awareness over no-parking and also asking the management of various establishments to use their cellars only for vehicle parking to avoid traffic congestions.

“On Tuesday, four police teams each comprising seven policemen continued the drive on cellar parking at Dwaraka Nagar, Assilmetta, Rama Talkies, RTC Complex, Gudurdwara areas. This drive would carry on till December 27,” he said.