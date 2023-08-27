HamberMenu
Police suspect love affair could be the reason for Kerala MBBS student’s suicide in Visakhapatnam

August 27, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The II Town police suspect that ‘love’ may be a reason for the 25-year-old MBBS student Ramesh Krishna to end her life, in a lodge at Allipuram in Visakhapatnam.

Ramesh Krishna from Thrissur district of Kerala was pursuing MBBS in China. On August 25, she was found dead in a lodge at Allipuram. She also left a suicide note apologising to her mother.

Sources from the police said that in the initial investigation, police learnt that Ramesh Krishna had allegedly loved a boy, who was her senior at the college and belongs to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The police also learnt that she had allegedly gone to Indore two weeks ago. The police have come to know about the developments in the initial enquiry with the kin. They have also learnt that Ramesh Krishna was supposed to have left for China by now.

However, II Town police station Inspector, Tirumala Rao said “We have not come to any conclusion over the suicide case. All angles will be investigated to ascertain the exact reason for the MBBS student to take the extreme step.” The police trying to get call detail records of her mobile phone.

Further investigation is in progress.

