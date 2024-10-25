Police sub-control room set up at IT SEZ in Visakhapatnam

Commissioner of Police, Shankabratha Bagchi inaugurated a police sub-control room at the IT SEZ with the support of Pennant company, here on Friday. He said that the sub-control room will function round the clock and patrolling will be much more effective in the region.

Mr Bagchi said that he has also asked the GVMC authorities to arrange CCTV cameras with at least 30 days footage backup, improve street lighting and organise jungle clearance. He said that security is being strengthened at the IT SEZ in view of safety of employees.

The RTC has started buses to IT SEZ from various areas.

