Police strengthen crime prevention measures, patrolling beats increased to 42: Visakhapatnam Commissioner

Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi said that the police have strengthened measures for crime detection as well as prevention. He said that the police patrolling beats (both crime and law & order) which were 32 earlier have now been increased to 42 to bring the entire city under the security blanket.

Speaking to the media during the ‘July Recovery Mela’ organised at the police conference hall here on Sunday, Mr. Bagchi said that steps like increasing police patrolling beat coverage, implementing the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), installing additional CCTVs at the required areas, improving lighting at many localities, clearing unwanted plants and bushes at several places were some of the measures taken in the past few weeks.

He further said that monthly crime meetings were being organised with the police to discuss issues and strategies and resolve cases at the earliest. “In the last month, we have arranged 355 CCTV cameras at various places and more will be installed in the coming days,” he said.

He highlighted that in July, around 97 property offences were reported in the city and property worth around ₹59.24 lakh was stolen. Out of the total, special teams had detected 72 cases, around 92 offenders involved were arrested and property worth ₹45.63 lakh was recovered, he informed. Around 887 grams of gold, 5,320 grams of silver, ₹13.30 lakh cash and other valuables were also recovered, he added.

Mr. Bagchi said that as part of the Chatbot mobile recovery programme, around 252 mobiles worth ₹37.80 lakhs were recovered in July. He handed over the recovered property to the victims, who in turn thanked the police team for the quick response.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) P. Venkata Ratnam and others were present at the meeting.