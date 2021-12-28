Police step up vigil to prevent witchcraft-related violence

They are conducting awareness programmes to educate people in Agency

The district police have stepped up vigil to deal against witchcraft-related violence in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, the rural police organised a rally at Araku town and have also initiated steps to conduct awareness programmes to educate people urging them not to believe in superstitions, including blackmagic and witchcraft.

Three weeks ago, a fight between two families over allegations of witchcraft and blackmagic in an interior village, Bhagmaravalasa in Ananthagiri mandal, had led to to violence and disrupted peace in the tribal hamlet. Three persons, including a man and his son, were brutally killed, while a few more were severely injured. The Araku police have arrested 13 persons in the case.

“Believing in blackmagic, some tribals are attacking others. Law and order situation is being disturbed in villages and some families are losing their breadwinners. We have also appealed to mahila police, sarpanches, village heads and community leaders to create awareness against such beliefs,” said Araku Circle Inspector G.D. Babu during the rally.

Health issues

According to some officials from the Police and Health Department, health issues are major reasons behind the witchcraft-related violence in 11 mandals of the Agency. When some health issues crop up in villages, tribals tend to believe in superstitions, they said.

They cite the issue of a series of deaths of infants at Rudakota village for the last two years. While many locals believed that they occurred due to some paranormal activity, a survey by a team of doctors from King George Hospital (KGH) ascertained that lack of proper awareness on handling newborn babies led to the deaths.

“Even still now, a number of tribals depend on quacks (‘Natu Vaidyam’) and special prayers which are performed by some people which claim themselves to have some magical powers. When the medical facilities improve even in the interior villages, such superstitious beliefs and attacks related to them will be completely mitigated,” said a senior medical officer from Paderu.

The district police are also appealing to people to approach medical staff in case of health issues, but not to people who claim themselves having special powers. Police also warned tribals not to spread rumours on blackmagic.