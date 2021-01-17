Police step up vigil on ghat road in G.K Veedhi mandal

Special teams formed to nab the accused in robbery cases

The district police are on alert after a series of robberies were reported on the ghat road in G.K Veedhi mandal. Teams were formed by the police to nab the culprits, apart from strengthening vigil at a few vulnerable stretches.

It may be noted that on January 13 late in the night, two robberies had occurred on ghat road near Daralamma temple region in G.K Veedhi mandal. In one case, robbers allegedly stopped a vehicle by placing huge stones on road and attacked the commuters.

In another incident, a few persons were looted about three-and-half-tolas of gold ornaments. In both the cases, the commuters were allegedly threatened with knives and countrymade guns.

According to the police, the ghat road runs through dense forest for about 30 km from G.K Veedhi mandal headquarters. The roads connect Visakhapatnam with East Godavari and also Odisha. Vehicle movement in the area after evening is also said to be very minimal, being a Maoist-affected region. The area is also not connected to any form of telephonic connections. All these have allegedly helped unidentified miscreants to commit the offences.

“We have formed special teams and strengthened the vigil. The police teams are working hard to nab the culprits at the earliest,” said Sileru Sub Inspector Ranjith, who along with his team inspected the spot recently.

Meanwhile after coming to know about the series of robberies in the region, locals of Darakonda, Dharalagundi and a few others have mobilised volunteers to patrol the area. Locals themselves have formed teams and are patrolling the region during the nights to keep a watch on such incidents, said the police.