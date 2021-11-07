Police step up vigil on ganja smuggling

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2021 01:12 IST

The district police conducted random checking at bus stations, railway stations and other public places as part of the anti-narcotics drive, ‘Parivartana’, to check ganja smuggling.

The drive was carried following the instructions Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

The police personnel checked buses, auto-rickshaws, baggages of passengers, lodges as part of the drive. Vehicles plying in several vulnerable routes were checked using dogs squad. Special checkposts have been set up in the Andhra-Odisdha Border (AOB) region.

Creating awareness

Speaking to the owners of the lodge managements, APSRTC bus drivers, jeep drivers in the rural as well as Agency, the police sought them to inform if they found any person moving suspiciously. Similar instructions were given to APSRTC drivers and other transporters. The police said this drive was aimed at sensitising people about the smuggling.

The drive is being supervised by Chintapalle ASP D. Tushar, Paderu ASP P. Jagadish, Narsipatnam ASP Ch. Manikanta, and Anakapalle DSP B. Sunil.