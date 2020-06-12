Police stations gear up to ward off coronavirus threat in city

The outbreak of COVID-19, has put everyone on their toes, especially those who are in the frontline such as the police force.

To counter the rapid increase in cases and at the same time to keep the flow of work at normal pace, the police stations are gearing up to keep virus at a distance.

Very soon the reception counters will function from a 3-foot glass screens that are being erected at all the 23 police stations in the city.

Since, the reception counter is the first place where every complainant visits at a police station, the staff is vulnerable to the virus. “Keeping this in mind, we are erecting a glass screen at the reception counter at all the police stations,” said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena. “We have already placed the order and they will be delivered and erected in the next 10 days,” he said.

A similar screen will also be erected in front of the table of the Station House Officer (SHO).

After visiting the reception counter, the next place that a complainant visits is the SHO.

Mobile disinfectant units

This apart, all the 23 police stations and all other establishments such as ACP offices and the commissionerate have been provided with mobile disinfectant units.

These units can be carried by a constable or home guard on duty on their back and every day the entire premises is disinfected a couple of times.

Adequate quantity of sodium hypochlorite is provided to each unit, said Mr. Meena.

He also said that over 25,000 hand sanitisers have supplied to the force, 70,000 masks, 6,700 gloves, 10,000 soaps, 70 PPE kits and 246 body suits have been allocated.

Moreover, every person approaching the police station or other establishments will have to go through a thermal check, as 27 thermal scanners have been provided.

So far except for one woman home guard, no one has tested positive for COVID-19, in the city police.