Police seize illegal firecrackers under Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam

The city police seized illegally manufactured firecrackers at an isolated place under Pendurthi police station limits here on Friday.

On a tip-off, the police found that some people were engaged in making firecrackers, near Meghadrigedda Reservoir, on the outskirts of Vepagunta under Pendurthi Assembly segment limits.

The team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) A. Narasimhamurthy seized firecrackers and raw materials worth around ₹5 lakh.

A case was registered and the makers were detained by the police for further investigation.

On the other hand, sources said that the fireworks were made keeping in view the results of the elections to be declared on June 4.

“The Election Commission of India has banned use of fireworks till the results are out. But some politicians and their henchmen might have indulged in this activity,” a senior police officer said.