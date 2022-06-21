Police rescue abducted realtor in Visakhapatnam

Special teams formed to nab the accused, say police

A city-based realtor was allegedly kidnapped by a rowdy-sheeter at Bheemunipatnam area on Monday evening. The kidnapper, who is also a small time realtor, reportedly demanded a sum of ₹1 crore for his release. However, immediate response from the police, has led to the rescue of the victim.

According to preliminary information, P. Ramakrishna, a realtor from Bheemunipatnam area, was asked to come to a guest house by a person named K. Hemanth of Tallavalasa to discuss some land dealings at PM Palem area. Hemanth, who is also into the real estate business, is a known person to Mr. Ramakrishna.

When Mr. Ramakrishna went inside the guest house, Hemanth and a few unidentified persons allegedly tied him to a chair using ropes. The accused then made the victim call his friend, who came along with him and was waiting outside the guest house, and told them that all was well and asked him to leave. Suspecting something fishy, a friend of Ramakrishna immediately approached the police. In the meantime, the kidnappers shifted Mr. Ramakrishna in a car and were heading towards Vizianagaram district.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth directly supervised the case. The local police immediately checked the CCTV footage and identified the car from its registration number and contacted the driver of the vehicle directly. Frightened over the consequences and being detected, the kidnappers then left Mr. Ramakrishna at an isolated place on the Vizianagaram route. The victim was immediately rescued by the PM Palem police.

Police said that the accused also had threatened Mr. Ramakrishna to call his contacts and arrange ₹1 crore for his release, while he was in their custody. The police have formed special teams and are in search of the accused. Police learnt that the kidnappers may have left to Agency areas in Alluri Sitharamaraju district.