Police rescue 127 children during ‘Operation Muskaan’ in Vizag

DCP (Law and Order) Aishwarya Rastogi offering food to the rescued children in Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 May 2021 23:27 IST

23 teams raid bus stand, railway stations and other places

Sixteen girls among 127 children were rescued from various parts of Visakhapatnam as part of the ‘Operation Muskaan’, a drive launched by the police to protect orphaned children and also re-unite missing children with their parents. The programme also aims to eradicate child labour.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, Rural Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao spoke to the media to reveal the details here on Wednesday.

COVID protocols

Mr. Sinha said following instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, the city police has formed 23 rescue teams with the SHOs of respective police stations. The teams headed by ACP Prem Kajal as the Nodal Officer took part in the rescue operations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., in strict compliance with the partial curfew and COVID-19 protocols.

The police rescued 71 children (10 girls and 61 boys) in the city limits and produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Later, the children were handed over to child care institutions for their rehabilitation.

Mr. Krishna Rao said that district police teams had rescued 56 children including six girls. Among the children 10 belong to other States —Odisha (7), Madhya Pradesh (2) and Bihar (1).

The teams conducted raids at bus stands, railway stations, hotels, dhabhas, auto-garages and other places during the drive. The police also found that a nine-year-old boy from Anakapalle and a six-year-old girl from Narsingaraopeta have lost their parents due to COVID-19, the SP said.