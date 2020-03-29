Police personnel on the job against all odds

Eswar Rao (name changed) had joined the police force about 28 years ago as a beat constable. Over the years, he rose up the ranks and is now an assistant sub-inspector with the Armed Reserve. He will be retiring in a couple of years and has seen many emergency situations in the past, but none of this magnitude, he says. His team has been put on surveillance of foreign returnees who are the prime suspects of COVID-19 carriers.

Any policeman is sworn to the motto of service, the day he or she dons the khaki uniform and till our last breath we would do that, despite we not getting the proper personal protection equipment and public misunderstanding us, he says.

Shortage of masks

The 3,000-odd policemen in the city and another 3,000 in the district have been in the frontline from Day One since the COVID-19 protocol was issued, and for the force of 6,000 on ground round the clock in three shifts, the masks provided are only 3,000.

There is shortage of masks, gloves and clothing, and many are seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs, which they are using to wipe their face also, which is considered to be unhygienic, as per WHO protocol.

“We are ready to fight the virus and do our duty, but we request that we be supplied protective gear, as we are directly interacting with the people and others those suspected to have the virus from close quarters,” says Lakshmi (name changed), a constable on duty at Allipuram, where two positive cases were recorded.

Both the Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police agree that there is a shortage of masks, but efforts are being made on war-footing to acquire them.

Motivated lot

Despite the risks and stress level being high, they are a motivated lot. The officers are leading from the front, as all senior officials, supervising the surveillance and clampdown.

“We are trained for bandobust duties, emergencies and crisis situations. And we also know that this situation is different from the rest, but we are confident that we will overcome it,” said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.

Not only that they have to enforce the clampdown, but the challenge is to deal with the public, as many are violating the lockdown protocol. People need to cooperate, especially the educated persons who are also becoming unreasonable at times, said Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee.

Training

Both the city police and district police have trained a few teams to handle suspected cases and are posted at hotspots and hospitals. But there is a need to train more personnel, as even wearing of protective gear also needs to be told, said P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College.