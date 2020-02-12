Police on their toes over ‘missing two-year-old girl’

The disappearance of a two-year-old girl has left the police biting their nails. The mother claims that the baby died of hunger and she had buried her at Duvvapalem Hill. However, the police, after a detailed search at the spot, could not find the body.

According to Pendurthi police, K. Kusumalatha and her husband Apparao, a railway employee, have disputes since long.

Upset over it, Kusumalatha, along with the baby, reportedly left the house on February 6.

Apparao also lodged a missing complaint with the Pendurthi police.

On February 10, a shepherd found Kusumalatha lying unconscious on a hill near Duvvapalem and informed the police. When the family members inquired about the baby, Kusumalatha claimed that the baby died of hunger and she buried the body on the hill.

Search to continue

A police team searches the spot on Monday, but did not find the body. On Tuesday, the police used dog squad and additional manpower to search the body. But, their attempts proved futile.

“We did not find the body at the spot or in the surrounding areas. The search will continue,” said Pendurthi Inspector G. Surya Narayana.

Police said the woman was unable to identify the place where she is claiming to have buried the body.

“When Kusumalatha was rescued, she was unconscious and weak. We feel that she is unable to remember the spot where she is claiming to have buried the body,” said a police officer.