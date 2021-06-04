Police officials felicitate those serving people during pandemic

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 June 2021 19:22 IST

DGP interacts with them through video conference

Following a call by Director general of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang to felicitate NGOs and other voluntary organisations, which have been relentlessly helping people during the pandemic, the city police felicitated two youths Ameer and Md. Saddaam at a programme held here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi and ADCP(Admin) M. Rajani felicitated the two youth and honoured them with title, ‘Manavatha Dheera’. According to the city police, the duo have been involved in feeding the needy and distributing rations to the COVID-19 affected people since the pandemic broke out. They have also provided ambulance service and a freezer box free of cost to the needy. In the second wave, they have also provided a free ambulance service and performed the last rites of more than 90 persons, who succumbed to the virus. They also provided medicine to the poor free of cost and oxygen cylinders for the people who are in home isolation.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao felicitated members of the Anakapalle-based Samyuktha Development Association, J. Tarun and S. Rajasekhar, at his office in the city. According to the police, the association members have been helping a number of people undergoing home isolation by providing essentials, medicines and other needy items. They have been feeding at least 40 people on a daily basis.

The DGP interacted with the good samaritans in a video conference and appreciated them for their services.