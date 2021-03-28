Police officials carry unidentified body in a ‘doli’ for 3 km

SP appreciates their gesture

In a noble gesture, Visakhapatnam district police have carried an unidentified body for about three km in a ‘doli’ to the nearest mortuary. The incident occurred at Seethapalem area under Rambilli police station limits in the district on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, revenue officials have informed police that a body of a man had washed ashore near Seethapalem village. Rambilli police reached the spot and registered a case. The police have also passed information about the body to surrounding villages but no one had responded to it. Rambilli Sub Inspector Arun Kiran, ASI Dora, head constable Manesu and police constable Narasinga Rao prepared a ‘doli’ from the available material at the beach and carried it for 3 km to the nearest road front and then shifted it to the nearest mortuary to Yelamanchili in a vehicle.

They were appreciated by Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

Kotturu Sirisha, a Sub-Inspector at the Kasibugga police station, also trekked for 2 km carrying an unidentified body, in January. She received special appreciation from DGP Gautam Sawang.