Police officer alleges land grabbing by big builder in Visakhapatnam

He lodges a police complaint on the issue

He lodges a police complaint on the issue

An Intelligence Superintendent of Police has lodged a complaint with the police that his land at Bakkannapalem, near Madhurawada, was grabbed by a big builder by closing the thoroughfare which was going through his layout.

The SP, K. Madhu, said that he along with three other friends had bought 413 square yards of land in Survey no. 90/1/P in 2016 from one Yellapu Vinod Kumar. The same person subsequently sold them 118 square yards of adjacent land.

“We planned to construct an apartment and approached the GVMC for plan approval. The GVMC officials told us that part of the land was government land. In 2018, we lodged a complaint against Vinod Kumar at the P.M. Palem Police Station. The police officials said they could take action only after getting the land survey report. We pursued the issue simultaneously with the MRO,” Mr. Madhu said.

“Recently, the MRO told us that only 168 square yards, of the 531 square yards, is private, while the rest is government land. We sought demarcation of our land and a Surveyor came on Sunday afternoon and marked our land. We had already hired some workers to construct a boundary wall. They dug trenches and before they could start construction, it grew dark, and we asked to come on the next day. They said since they had already come, they would finish the work and go,” the SP said.

“On a complaint by the builder, the police went to our site and stopped our workers from going ahead with the work. On coming to know of it, I contacted the P.M. Palem Circle Inspector and he asked me to come with the site documents,” Mr. Madhu told media persons at the spot on Sunday.

“The builder did not even approach me to seek my permission or negotiate with me. When this happens to a police officer, one can imagine the fate of the common man,” he said.