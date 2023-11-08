Police ‘manhandle’ army man during Disha awareness programme in Anakapalli district

November 08, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Four police personnel from Parawada police station of Anakapalli district police have allegedly attacked a army personnel over an altercation during Disha application awareness programme, here on Tuesday.

As per sources, there was an altercation between an army personnel and a few cops, including a woman police personnel, while the police had asked him to download the Disha app. While the army man claimed that he was forced to share the One Time Password (OTP) which is confidential while downloading the application, the police personnel claimed that it was the army man who used derogatory words on the woman police.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna has placed the four police personnel in vacancy reserve (VR) and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

