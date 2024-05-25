ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch ‘Wheel Locking’ programme in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 25, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

More than 10 vehicles were locked at each junction on the first day of the initiative

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam City Police on Saturday launched the ‘Wheel Locking’ programme for wrongly parked vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar along with Joint Commissioner of Police, Fakeerappa Kaginelli and the traffic police participated in the programme at Jagadamba to Collector Office Road and Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road to Siripuram Road.

On day one, more than 10 vehicles were locked at each junction, the police said, while adding that it will be a continuous programme to educate motorists against incorrect vehicular parking in the city.

Meanwhile, the police also participated in the weekend ‘Drunk&Drive’ programme against tipplers driving vehicles in inebriated conditions at the beach road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US