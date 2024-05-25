GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police launch ‘Wheel Locking’ programme in Visakhapatnam

More than 10 vehicles were locked at each junction on the first day of the initiative

Published - May 25, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam City Police on Saturday launched the ‘Wheel Locking’ programme for wrongly parked vehicles.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar along with Joint Commissioner of Police, Fakeerappa Kaginelli and the traffic police participated in the programme at Jagadamba to Collector Office Road and Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road to Siripuram Road.

On day one, more than 10 vehicles were locked at each junction, the police said, while adding that it will be a continuous programme to educate motorists against incorrect vehicular parking in the city.

Meanwhile, the police also participated in the weekend ‘Drunk&Drive’ programme against tipplers driving vehicles in inebriated conditions at the beach road.

