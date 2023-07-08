Police join hands with teachers to reform students going astray in Visakhapatnam

July 08, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a noble initiative, the Dwaraka Zone police of Visakhapatnam have adopted Zilla Parishad High School, Thotagaruvu, Arilova, to reform students going astray. The police have been training them in sports, games and personality development apart from sensitising about the ill-effects of drug menace and its consequences for the last few months.

It all started last year, when the Arilova police came to know that most of the students in the school have been bunking classes and moving out of campus during the class hours. The police started to deploy Rakshak vehicles for patrolling around the vast campus during the school hours. As the days passed, a few students have started to involve in petty thefts and some students, including girls, have started to consume ganja. The issue was even brought before the district in-charge Minister V. Rajini by some of the local political representatives.

Three months ago, the Dwaraka police have decided to adopt the school and bring a behavioural change among the students instead of just conducting awareness camps or seminars.

Summer camp

First, the police have first identified the students who have been addicted to vices. Then the police have initiated a summer camp for the students with the support of a few private hospitals and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) during May, this year.

“There are about 1,800 students in the school. A majority of the students belong to families, whose parents are daily wage labourers. The parents leave home early and return late in the evening. Basically, the students lack parental guidance, counselling and care,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Zone) R.V.S.N. Murthy.

Inspector of Arilova police station, Somasekhar, who himself is a sportsperson, monitored the sports camp which included classes for volleyball, basketball and football.

“First, we divided the students into various groups. The students, who were identified as mischievous and suspected addicts to vices, were made team leaders for those groups. Sports play a very pivotal role in the life of students. Once they get involved and take up sports seriously, they start learning what is winning and losing and teamwork, they start to focus. We train them in football, volleyball, basketball, Kabaddi and yoga. With the support of a few sponsors, we provide them some nutritional diet such as ragi malt and eggs to ensure good health,” Mr. Somasekhar said.

ACP R.V.S.N. Murthy said that apart from sports, the students were given proper counselling and explained about the consequences of being involved in consuming or selling drugs. He recalls that some of his batchmates and friends, who have excelled in their profession, were brought to conduct personality development classes. The police had to ensure the students do not dropout from the schools. Coordinating with the teachers, the police are also resolving parents issues, he said. The ACP said that soon they will also be inviting psychologists to take up counselling activities for students as well as their parents.

The police have also decided to give responsibility of every section of every class to a Mahila Police from the coming Monday to continue awareness classes.

‘Visible change’

“Definitely, there is a behavioural change among the students after sports activities, it is visible. Since police are involved, students are coming to school regularly. The police have also proposed sports activities between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from the next week for which interested students are going to be picked up,” said Principal, G.K Durga Bhavani.

