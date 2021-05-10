Police, ITDA officials provide drinking water to tribal village

OSD inaugurates borewell at Balarevula village in Maoist-affected area

The district police, in cooperation with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), provided drinking water facility at Balarevula village in Budaralla panchayat in Koyyuru mandal, under the ‘Amrutha Jaladhara’ programme, in the district on Monday.

The village is located in the Maoist-affected area and the police and the ITDA sunk borewell to provide drinking water to the villagers.

According Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, during a past medical camp, the tribal people have brought the matter to the notice of police officers.

“We took up the matter with ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar and with the help of geologists we could locate the source of water,” he said.

The water was found at a depth of 60 feet and it was sunk further to 135 feet and 127 feet of casing was dropped.

The borewell would benefit around 105 tribal habitations and 1,250 people would get water.

The borewell was inaugurated by Officer-on-Special Duty(OSD) S. Sathish Kumar, in the presence of ASP Narsipatnam Sub-Division, Tuhin Sinha, and other senior officials from the ITDA and the Revenue Department.