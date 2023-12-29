Police issue New Year’s eve guidelines to clubs, pubs

December 29, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar has issued guidelines to the managements of hotels, clubs, pubs and private event organisers and asked them to apply for permission if they are planning to organise events on New Year’s eve.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that as per A.P. Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organiser has to ensure that CCTV cameras with recording facility are installed at all entry and exit points of establishments, as well as in parking zones. The organisers/management should make special parking arrangements in view of a rise in visitors and ensure that there is no traffic obstruction outside their premises.

“There should be no obscenity or nudity at any of the performances. Sound levels are to be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. No minors should be permitted in programmes organised for couples and in pubs and bars. They should ensure that passes/tickets should not be granted in excess of capacity as this may lead to law and order problems,” the Commissioner said.

He added that the organisers are strictly warned not to allow anyone to consume drugs or narcotic and psychotropic substances, failing which strict action would be taken against them.

