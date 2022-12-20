Police issue guidelines to organisers of New Year celebrations in Visakhapatnam

December 20, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police have issued guidelines to the managements of hotels, clubs and pubs with regard to New Year celebrations on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, in a statement issued on Tuesday, warned that strict action would be initiated against those violating the rules.

The managements of hotels, clubs and pubs, where events were planned to be conducted up to 1 a.m., should apply for grant of police permission well in advance.

The organiser should ensure that CCTV cameras with recording facility are installed at all the entry and exit points of the establishment, and also at parking places. The organisers and managements should provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security/ access to their establishment.

Decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words has to be ensured by the organisers. There should not be any obscenity and nudity in any of the performances. The sound levels should not exceed 45 decibels and the organisers should not allow firearms at the venue of event.

The organisers should ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted in excess to the capacity as this could lead to law and order problem. Special parking arrangements should be made by the organiser and there should not be any obstruction to the free flow of traffic.

No minors should be permitted in programmes organised for couples in pubs and bars. Organisers of programmes are strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances and if the managements fail to prevent the same it would lead to culpability of the management and action will be taken as per law.

Liquor should not be served beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department.

It is the responsibility of the management of Pubs/Bars to make necessary arrangements to provide Drivers/Cabs to the customers who are in drunken state to reach their destinations safely. There should not be any display or use of fireworks and instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.

The managements have to display the following advisory

Drunk driving is an offence U/s 185 M.V. Act. Permissible alcohol limit is up to and below 30 mg/100 ml of blood i.e., 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyser is a violation.

Those found driving a vehicle in drunken condition will be booked by the police. In such case, if any person with valid Driving Licence accompanies you, he has to undergo breath test. If found not inebriated, the vehicle will be given to him, otherwise vehicle will be in station for temporary custody.

The customers (respondent) will have to come to the police station on the next working day along with original Driving License and Registration Certificate of vehicle and take back their vehicle. Whenever police summons, they should attend the court and the police will file chargesheet against them.