Visakhapatnam

Police intervene to stop ‘unusual’ religious practice at a house

Gajuwaka police were shocked when residents of an area complained that a family of four persons were reportedly indulging in an unusual religious practice, in the early hours of Monday. Police said that the residents panicked, as the Madanapalle double murder incident was still fresh in their minds. They informed the police after they heard some screams from inside the house. The family members allegedly threatened that they would commit suicide if the police tried to intervene or disrupt the religious practice.

However, after waiting for some time the police barged in and rescued the family. According to the police, the family was initially shifted to a hospital and later referred to Government Hospital for Mental Care.

