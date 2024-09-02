Police intensify measures to curb ganja trade in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

In less than 80 days of the launch of the 100-day action plan by the State government to combat the ganja menace, the Alluri Sitharama Raju district police have conducted several raids and seized 5,654 kg of ganja and over 100 grams of hash oil (liquid ganja) and booked 73 cases, says the district Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar. He says that a total of 265 persons who were allegedly involved in these cases were identified, of which 183 were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Addressing a press conference at the District Police Office in Paderu here on September 1, Sunday, Mr. Amit Bardar said that the police took various measures, including setting up static checkposts, conducting dynamic vehicle checks, conducting cordon and search operations (CASO), forming special police teams, using drones for surveillance, and utilizing dog squads to eradicate the cultivation and transportation of marijuana in the district, as part of the action plan.

“Five static check-posts were established to operate around the clock. Additionally, 1,539 dynamic vehicle checks were conducted at strategic points in the district. Three drones were deployed for two hours daily to identify areas under ganja cultivation and maintain aerial surveillance on the movements of ganja traffickers,” the SP said.

Mr. Bardar also said that two sniffer dogs were used for two hours daily, to track ganja during vehicle checks. He said as many as 16 CASOs were conducted at suspicious locations.

As many as 32 special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) teams were formed to trace and arrest absconding accused persons in the ganja trade cases, Mr. Amit said.

The SP also said that 64 of the 73 registered cases involved tracing the origin of ganja to Odisha. Sixty of the accused were from the Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha.

About five accused, on whom non-bailable warrants were issued, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police have also submitted proposals to invoke the Preventive Detention Act against 26 repeat offenders. Four suspect sheets were opened for the NDPS-accused, he told the media.

Mr. Amit also said that 66 awareness programs were conducted in various schools, colleges, and villages to educate students and the public about the harmful effects of ganja use and its implications, and pledges were taken. A total of 42 community initiative programmes were organised, involving members of auto/truck/jeep/lorry unions, government employees, teachers, NGOs, and APSRTC drivers, to encourage public involvement in ganja eradication.

Over ₹70 lakh worth ganja seized

Meanwhile, 780 kg ganja was seized in two different cases in ASR district.

In one case, the Chintapalli police intercepted a vehicle at Chowdapalli and seized 415 kg of ganja. Two persons acting as pilots were caught, while others fled away. The police said the accused procured the ganja from Odisha and tried to transport it to Tuni.

In another case, Annavaram police conducted raids on a place at Balapam panchayat and arrested two persons who were allegedly in possession of 370 kg ganja.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around ₹70 lakh in some northern States.

