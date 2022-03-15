Police inaugurate water facility at Maoist hotbed in Visakhapatnam district

A storage tank with a capacity of 5,000 litres is also arranged

As part of community policing project “Amrutha Jaladhara”, the district police sunk a borewell to provide drinking water and for other use at Garimanda village in Budaralla Panchayat in Koyyuru mandal, a Maoist hotbed, here on Tuesday.

According to the district police, during their visit to the village, a number of tribals brought the issue of water scarcity in their habitation to their notice. The police identified the water sources with the help of geologists and found that water was available at around 185 feet and a borewell was sunk. The officials have also arranged a storage tank with a capacity of 5,000 litres. This will benefit the Tribal habitations of Garimanda, Garikibanda and Annavaram villages. Around 1,500 tribals will be benefitted with this facility, the police said.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao inaugurated the water facility along with OSD Sathish Kumar here on Tuesday. The police personnel have organised a lunch for the tribals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Krishna Rao assured more developmental activities in the village. He also appealed to the youth not to get attracted towards the Maoists and utilise the support being given by the government to succeed in life.

Narsipatnam Additional SP Manikanta Chandolu was present.