Police help students attend polycet in tribal areas

As part of ‘Prerana,’ the community policing initiative, the district police under the guidance of Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao in association with the officials of the ITDA, Paderu, have helped as many as 258 students from various tribal areas of Visakhapatnam district to attend AP Polycet- 2020 which was held on Sunday.

Bus facility

The district police paid the entrance fee of all the candidates and issued them hall-tickets with the help of village volunteers and the postal service. The police officials have also arranged bus facility to the examination centres from Narsipatnam on Sunday.

Pocket sanitisers and face masks were provided to the candidates keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Vidhya Sagar Naidu appealed to the youth to utilise the opportunity and succeed in their lives. He said the district police in association with the ITDA officials aim to provide opportunities for employment and skill development training for the youth.