Police, GVMC, ENC officials inspect arrangements on Beach Road for MILAN 2024

February 16, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Workers setting up platforms on the Beach Road stretch ahead of the Navy’s multinational maritime exercise MILAN 2024, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 19, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Officials from the city police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and Roads & Buildings departments inspected the arrangements for the Navy’s multi-national maritime exercise MILAN 2024, which is scheduled to be held between February 19 to 27.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa, DCP CH. Manikanta, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanath checked the main stage, seating arrangements, barricades, parking, VIP gallery, and routes to reach the Beach Road. They also discussed the entry-exit points, CCTVs, and security arrangements for the event.

The entire Beach Road stretch between Naval Coastal Battery and Rushikonda is being given a facelift by the municipal corporation in view of the prestigious event.

CONNECT WITH US