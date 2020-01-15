Police form special teams to check rooster fights

In an attempt to check the banned cockfight during Sankranti festival, the city police have deployed special teams comprising personnel of the law and order wing and City Task Force (CTF).

According to sources, the areas on the city outskirt areas such as Pendurthi, Parawada, Arilova, Anandapuram, Padmanabham, Bheemili among others are vulnerable venues for cockfights.

The police authorities say that they have identified suspected places and alerted the special teams.

On January 11, as many as 245 rooster knives were seized after the City Task Force (CTF) teams raided a house in Pendurthi area. A senior police officer says that they are probing into the case to ascertain who have bought knives from the accused.

“Special teams have been deployed in Zone I and II and the personnel will keep a watch on cockfights. The law and order wing is also monitoring the gangs organising betting during the festival,” says Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao.

Meanwhile, the Rural Police are on their toes as many interior areas in the sub-urban limits, especially the villages bordering East Godavari district, are vulnerable to organising cockfights.

According to the police, Sabbavaram, Kasimkota, Narsipatnam, Yelamanchali, Payakaraopeta, Addu Road and a few other areas are under scanner.