Police force will regain lost glory, says A.P. Finance Minister after announcing allocation of ₹8,945 crore to Home Department

Neglect of the police force during the last five years severely hindered their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to public needs, says Payyavula Keshav

Published - November 11, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the budget for 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.

The government is committed to restoring the lost glory of the police force, said Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav after announcing an allocation of ₹8,495 crore to the Home Department in the 2024-25 Budget.

Reading out the Budget speech in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Amaravati on Monday, Mr. Keshav said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is keen on ensuring a complete overhaul of the Home Department.

“The State Government has released ₹62 crore for the modernisation of the police force. With this money, new vehicles and advanced equipment will be procured, and infrastructure upgrades will be done,” Mr. Keshav said.

“Key initiatives such as the establishment of four new IR Battalions in Srikakulam, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Rajahmundry, setting up of 300 women helpdesks, establishing a cybercrime police station in each district, and 13 fast-track courts to deal with narcotics cases signify the government’s commitment to rebuilding a modernised, responsive and capable police force, ensuring safety and social stability across the State,” he said.

The Finance Minister said that neglect of the police force during the last five years had severely impacted its morale and operational efficiency. “The employees of the Home Department were particularly distressed due to insufficient allowances and pending dues,” he said, adding that limited vehicle availability, and lack of maintenance for patrol vehicles left the police force under-resourced and strained.

“This hindered their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to public needs. Sufficient funds were not released for simple things like maintenance of CCTV cameras,” he added.

Recognising these critical issues, the NDA government has taken decisive steps to restore and enhance the capabilities of the Home Department, with a focus on modernisation and equipping the force for contemporary challenges, he stated.

