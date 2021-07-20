Police foil man’s suicide bid

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 July 2021 01:09 IST

Yesu Raju, a young man attempted suicide opposite the Kancharapalem Police Station on Monday. The man poured petrol and set himself on fire. The police rescued him and rushed him to the KGH for treatment. The police suspect that the victim had taken the extreme step as he was upset that his wife had filed a case against himthat he had an extra-marital affair.

The Kancharapalem police registered a case and are investigating it.

Those with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help.