Police focus on measures to check house break-ins during Sankranti festival in Vizag

January 12, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In an attempt to check the possible house break-ins during the Sankranti season, the city police have urged the citizens to avail of the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) facility, before they go to their native places to celebrate the festival.

Last year (2022) was not great for the crime wing of the police as property offences especially house break-ins saw an increase. The police officials say that even as they have laid their focus on measures to check such cases, not many takers for the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), despite availability of adequate equipment, is a worrying factor.

“We really do not know the reason why people are reluctant to inform us or request for LHMS when they go on a vacation. It looks like they are apprehensive that by taking the LHMS, they would attract the eyes of the neighbours and indirectly declare that they have some wealth at home. They need not come to station. They can place the request through app or through a phone call,” said a senior police officer.

He said that as many as 83 LHMS equipment have been distributed among the police stations. Requests for LHMS depends on time and season. During Sankranti, Dasara and holiday season, they receive around five to eight requests per day from the entire city.

As many as 31 house break-in (by day) cases were reported last year, as against 25 cases in 2021. As many as 170 house break-ins (by night) were reported in 2022, when compared to 154 the previous year.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said special focus is being laid on property offences especially house break-ins. He said that there was a rise in property offences between May and July last year, but the cases started to declined latter. Almost all the house break-in cases were detected, he said.

“During the launch of the LHMS, the number of equipment were less. We have adequate number of equipment now. But, the requests for it are a few. Recently, the police have cracked a case in Guntur with the help of the LHMS. People should place requests for the LHMS when they are going out of the city. We will intensify awareness campaigns on the LHMS,” said Mr. Srikanth.

He said that they would examine the possibility to provide the LHMS, even as people are in the city, depending on the seriousness. In some cases, working couple may leave the home from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or even during the night hours, where there is a possibility of house break-in.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Penta Rao said that keeping in view of Sankranti, the police are conducting awareness campaigns on the LHMS in every division. In every police station limits, an auto-rickshaw is being deployed for announcements on the possible crimes during the holidays.

“Even as we receive more number of requests than the LHMS equipment, we will make arrangements for police vigil, where a beat constable will visit the house and sign a visitor book,” he said.

Re-organisation of beats

Mr. Penta Rao said that following instructions from the Police Commissioner, they have reorganised the beats keeping in view of crimes. The police have identified types of crimes and place where they occur. “For example, house break-ins are often reported from Gajuwaka region. So, we have deployed adequate night beats in that area. In some areas, chain snatchings are reported often. To address that, we are deploying beats during the morning hours as people go to temples or morning walks,” he added.