Police extend help to the bereaved family of former Maoist

The district police extended financial support to family members of a surrendered Maoist, who died due to health issues, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

S. Rajababu, a resident of Kommangi panchayat, Chintapalle mandal, was a former Maoist. He had been leading a peaceful life with family working at a checkpost at Rajam village in Butchayyapea mandal. After suffering from some health problems, Rajababu died while undergoing treatment at KGH on April 2.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao expressed grief and sent ₹20,000 to the bereaved family. Chintapalle Circle Inspector T. Srinu handed over the money to the family.