Visakhapatnam

Police extend help to the bereaved family of former Maoist

The district police extended financial support to family members of a surrendered Maoist, who died due to health issues, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

S. Rajababu, a resident of Kommangi panchayat, Chintapalle mandal, was a former Maoist. He had been leading a peaceful life with family working at a checkpost at Rajam village in Butchayyapea mandal. After suffering from some health problems, Rajababu died while undergoing treatment at KGH on April 2.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao expressed grief and sent ₹20,000 to the bereaved family. Chintapalle Circle Inspector T. Srinu handed over the money to the family.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 8:07:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/police-extend-help-to-the-bereaved-family-of-former-maoist/article34232258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY